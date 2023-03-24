Evidence hearing held for man convicted of 1981 murder

James Harry Reyos had an evidence hearing Friday, as his legal team moves forward in the process of attempting to prove his innocence.

ODESSA, Texas — An evidence hearing was held Friday at the Ector County Courthouse for James Harry Reyos, who was convicted of killing Catholic priest Father Patrick Ryan in the '80s.

But now, over 40 years later, the evidence from back then has been called into question .

Today's hearing was part of the process of looking over all of it and trying to determine if Reyos is actually guilty.

“I mean, when you’re innocent, you don’t just get up one morning and say, ‘Hey, I wanna be innocent today,'" said Reyos. "No, you are innocent, and you know that in your heart. The evidence proves that you’re innocent. So you fight on and on.”

Reyos has the Arch Dioceses of Amarillo and San Antonio vouching for him, and even the entire legislature of his home state of New Mexico.

Reyos himself is just happy that he is getting his day in court, on the road to trying to prove his innocence.

“It's a great relief," said Reyos. "That I’ve been recognized, what I’ve been saying all these years. I am truly innocent, and today clearly showed that. And I’m grateful for the police [Chief] Gerke for his effort in trying to get justice."