ECSID reports 10 total cases of COVID-19 among district staff

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD reported three new positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the district's total to 10 since August 5.
Cases have been reported among staff at the following campuses:
- Ector Middle School: 1*
- Permian High School: 2
- Odessa Collegiate Academy: 1
- Odessa High School: 2
- Bonham Middle School: 1
- New Tech Odessa: 1
- Milam Elementary: 1
- Hays Elementary: 1
*Classes at Ector Middle School do not begin until September 9, teachers have not reported to campus yet.
