ECSID reports 10 total cases of COVID-19 among district staff

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD reported three new positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the district's total to 10 since August 5.

Cases have been reported among staff at the following campuses:

Ector Middle School: 1*

Permian High School: 2

Odessa Collegiate Academy: 1

Odessa High School: 2

Bonham Middle School: 1

New Tech Odessa: 1

Milam Elementary: 1

Hays Elementary: 1

*Classes at Ector Middle School do not begin until September 9, teachers have not reported to campus yet.