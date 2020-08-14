x
ECSID reports 10 total cases of COVID-19 among district staff

Three new cases were reported on Thursday in addition to the seven previously announced by the district.
ODESSA, Texas — ECISD reported three new positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the district's total to 10 since August 5.

Cases have been reported among staff at the following campuses:

  • Ector Middle School: 1*
  • Permian High School: 2
  • Odessa Collegiate Academy: 1
  • Odessa High School: 2
  • Bonham Middle School: 1
  • New Tech Odessa: 1
  • Milam Elementary: 1
  • Hays Elementary: 1

*Classes at Ector Middle School do not begin until September 9, teachers have not reported to campus yet.

NewsWest 9 will continue to provide updates if additional positive tests are announced.

