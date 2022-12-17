Thousands of toys donated to patients at Texas Children’s Hospital for the holidays

Each December, the local community rounds up a generous amount of donations to gift to the children, according to the hospital.

TEXAS, USA — A plethora of gifts have started making their way through the halls of three Texas Children's Hospital locations. Each December, the local community rounds up a generous amount of donations to gift to the children, according to the hospital.

All three of its hospital locations have been turned into a winter wonderland for the holidays, according to the hospital. Dubbed Candy Cane Lane, volunteer elves put together gift bags for patients and their siblings using the items donated.

Items donated include Legos, cars, dolls, arts, crafts and more.

Children were given a digital Candy Cane Wish List to request what they wanted for the holidays. Gifts have already started being delivered to children in their hospital rooms, according to the hospital.

Doctors, nurses and staff at Texas Children's Hospital will continue to deliver gifts to their patients over the next week.

