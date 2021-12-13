The First Assembly of God in Odessa holds 'Christmas Experience'

First Assembly of God held their first ever Christmas Experience with hayrides, live animals and a nativity.

ODESSA, Texas — The First Assembly of God in Odessa held its first ever Christmas Experience in hopes of allowing members to see first hand what it was like when Jesus was born.

“We want kids to understand that it’s not just about getting all the gifts it’s about," says Angela Starnes. "We have a hayride that would be like the journey Mary and Joseph took when the census was called and the went to Bethlehem and traveled a long journey."

From hayrides to arts and crafts, live animals and even recreating the Nativity scene in Bethlehem. “The manager with animals around and having a baby that would be quite crazy,” says Starnes.

Church leaders thought this would be a different but fun way to tell the Christmas story. "This year we decided that instead of doing a Christmas play where kids would be cramped together and risking sickness. We decided to do something outdoors to experience the story of Christmas according to the gospels and the Bible. We can still give our gifts to Jesus and give our time give our lives to him. We’re just having a lot of fun while we get to share the Christmas story."

Starnes says this year, being together in person for this event feels more personal, "through these last 18 months, two years everything has changed and sometimes in the past we get so caught up in the gift giving. For us we’ve lost people in our church family. We lost people in this last year."

However being back together and having a good time learning about Christ is why members came out. "We wanted to switch it up this year and open it up to the public and let people come in from anywhere they’re at," says one church member, "sometimes people make it all about the gifts but really it’s about celebrating the birth of Jesus our Savior."

Which in the end has allowed everyone here to see for themselves the reason for the season.