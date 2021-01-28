Landgraf supports House Bill to prohibit abortions in Texas

The bill also would require the physician performing the procedure to save the life of the unborn child by doing everything possible.

ODESSA, Texas — State Representative Brooks Landgraf has co-authored a bill to prohibit abortions in Texas.

“As a father who heard his daughter’s heartbeat early during my wife’s pregnancy, I am proud to co-author this landmark bill,” Landgraf says.

House Bill 1280 will prohibit an abortion of any kind unless the pregnancy leads to a serious health risk of the mother.

“Valuing and protecting human life — before and after birth — is part of who I am. I was raised with these values, they’re central to my faith, and I will die with these values. Fundamentally, governments exist to protect the rights of the people — including the right to life — and that is exactly what HB 1280 sets out to do, protect the lives of unborn Texans," Landgraf Says.

