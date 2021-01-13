Texas State Representative Brooks Landgraf renews oath of office

State Representative Brooks Landgraf has renewed his oath of office once again to serve the Permian Basin as a member of the Texas House of Representatives.

TEXAS, USA — Convening at the 87th Texas Legislative Session on Jan.12, Texas State Representative Brooks Landgraf and other members of the Texas legislature attended the Texas Capitol for the 140-day regular session.

Once at the session, Landgraf renewed his oath of office to serve as a voice for the Permian Basin.

State Rep. Landgraf expresses how it is an honor to serve West Texans.

“The good people who live and work in Andrews, Ector, Ward, and Winkler counties deserve to have their voices heard loud and clear in their state government. It’s a distinct honor to serve hardworking West Texans in the Texas House of Representatives.”

The Texas State Representative goes on to say that he will diligently continue to protect and defend the Constitution.