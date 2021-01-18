State Rep. Brooks Landgraf files bill to reduce impact of 'Robin Hood' on mineral-wealthy school districts

According to Landgraf, HB 1077 would help stop Permian Basin schools from bearing the brunt of the recapture system.

AUSTIN, Texas — During the 87th Texas Legislative session, State Representative Brooks Landgraf has filed a bill to reduce the impact of "Robin Hood" on area schools.

House Bill 1077 is aimed at stopping the recapture payments from impacting mineral wealthy school districts.

“The events of the last year demonstrate how necessary HB 1077 is for school districts in the oilpatch,” Landgraf said in a press release.

“Many Permian Basin school districts are still sending millions of dollars back to the state in recapture payments even after the historic drop in oil demand.”

Oil and gas production has helped provide billions of dollars in tax revenue for the state, with funds going towards education, roads and even Texas's Rainy Day Fund.

