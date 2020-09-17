Good Samaritan helps rescue family after their truck hydroplaned into a ravine in Kingsville

Ramon Moya saw what happened and sprung into action and immediately went to help the woman and her children.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Karina Garza and her two children were lucky to survive a wreck on Sept. 17 along Highway 77 in Kingsville near Sage Road.

The truck they were in hydroplaned on the highway during heavy rain and ended up in a ravine. Police say a Good Samaritan, a man by the name of Ramon Moya, saw what happened and sprung into action and immediately went to help Garza and her children.

Emergency crews arrived quickly and all three made it out of the truck. The mom ended up having to get 35 stitches. Police say because she had her children in car seats, they were uninjured.