The beacon of the State Fair of Texas is getting a wardrobe change in 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas kicks off at the end of the month, and fairgoers will notice something different about the 55-foot cowboy this year.

The beacon of Fair Park will be donning some new threads this year, sporting a brand new shirt, which will be unveiled on Friday, Sept. 16. The shirt is designed by Dickies, who have been the official outfitter of Big Tex and the State Fair of Texas for the past 20 years.

State Fair officials say Big Tex's outfit is made of durable, wind and flame-resistant material, but the outdoor elements can be harsh, requiring an outfit change at least every three years.

So, with his new shirt design to be announced, we wanted to look at Big Tex's style throughout the years. Here's a look at the latest fits, courtesy of photos we could find from the Associated Press:

2022-: Stay tuned.

2019-2021:

The most recent fit features some white and blue shoulder stripes on a red button down with a blue and white handkerchief tied around his neck. Solid, classic look. In 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he donned a "Howdy, Folks!" mask, too.

Could be better, could be worse.

Rating: 7/10

2016-2018:

OK, address the elephant in the room here. Let's ignore the couple here enjoying their delicious Fletcher's Corny Dogs and dissect the fit on Big Tex in the background. The colors are switched up a bit from the most recent fit, but the navy blue taking up a majority of the shirt is a good look for the cowboy.

Red shoulders, white stars and an accent of a yellow handkerchief this time. Sharp and better than the last review. There are still some better fits coming, however.

Rating: 8/10

2014-16:

This shirt seems like it would be a denim button down, and I don't know if it's because I can see the entire outfit in this photo, but this is a ton of denim for my personal taste. I dig the double multi-colored front pockets, but again, it's a bit too much Navy for me. In the photo above, you can at least see the difference in blues from his jeans and the shirt.

Rating: 7.5/10

2013:

I'm really digging the white shirt here. Double pocket ... red, white AND blue on the shoulders. Very patriotic and Texan, all in one.

Love it.

Rating: 9/10

2011-2012:

This one is literally fire. (too soon?) Jokes aside, not one of Big Tex's best, in my opinion. Not too crazy on the shape/design in the chest or the red star shoulder combo. Feels a little too retro for me.

Rating: 6.5/10

2008-2010:

He looks like a mustard packet at the concession stand. That's all there is to say.

Rating:4/10

2002:

Texas Flag shirt?!?! The Texan pride is real, and this is an all-timer.

Rating: 9.8/10

The State Fair of Texas runs from Sept. 30 to Oct. 23. For a look at the new events coming this year, click here.