Texas

Big Tex fit check: He's getting a new shirt, so let's grade his looks through the years

The beacon of the State Fair of Texas is getting a wardrobe change in 2022.

DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas kicks off at the end of the month, and fairgoers will notice something different about the 55-foot cowboy this year. 

The beacon of Fair Park will be donning some new threads this year, sporting a brand new shirt, which will be unveiled on Friday, Sept. 16. The shirt is designed by Dickies, who have been the official outfitter of Big Tex and the State Fair of Texas for the past 20 years.

State Fair officials say Big Tex's outfit is made of durable, wind and flame-resistant material, but the outdoor elements can be harsh, requiring an outfit change at least every three years.

So, with his new shirt design to be announced, we wanted to look at Big Tex's style throughout the years. Here's a look at the latest fits, courtesy of photos we could find from the Associated Press: 

2022-: Stay tuned.

2019-2021: 

The most recent fit features some white and blue shoulder stripes on a red button down with a blue and white handkerchief tied around his neck. Solid, classic look. In 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he donned a "Howdy, Folks!" mask, too. 

Could be better, could be worse.

Rating: 7/10

Credit: AP
The famous giant Big Tex wears a mask at Fair Park in Dallas on Sept. 19, 2020. The Texas-Oklahoma college football matchup will be a different game-day atmosphere this year with small crowds, no State Fair, a few food vendors, masks and social distancing. (AP Photo/LM Otero

2016-2018:

OK, address the elephant in the room here. Let's ignore the couple here enjoying their delicious Fletcher's Corny Dogs and dissect the fit on Big Tex in the background. The colors are switched up a bit from the most recent fit, but the navy blue taking up a majority of the shirt is a good look for the cowboy. 

Red shoulders, white stars and an accent of a yellow handkerchief this time. Sharp and better than the last review. There are still some better fits coming, however.

Rating: 8/10

Credit: AP
Gwin Huey, left, and her husband Ryan Huey eat corn dogs in front of Big Tex at the state fair before an NCAA college football game between Texas and Oklahoma in Dallas Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

2014-16:

This shirt seems like it would be a denim button down, and I don't know if it's because I can see the entire outfit in this photo, but this is a ton of denim for my personal taste. I dig the double multi-colored front pockets, but again, it's a bit too much Navy for me. In the photo above, you can at least see the difference in blues from his jeans and the shirt. 

Rating: 7.5/10

Credit: AP
Oklahoma fans take photos to Big Tex at the State Fair of Texas before an NCAA college football game between Texas and Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2014, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

2013:

I'm really digging the white shirt here. Double pocket ... red, white AND blue on the shoulders. Very patriotic and Texan, all in one.

Love it.

Rating: 9/10

Credit: AP
With Big Tex looking on, Eddie Neal, left, and Matt Patterson start work to dismantle a display on the midway of the State Fair of Texas at Fair Park in Dallas, Monday, Oct. 21, 2013. Visitors to the State Fair of Texas spent an estimated $37 million on food, rides and other fall fun before the Sunday night end to the 24-day run. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

2011-2012:

This one is literally fire. (too soon?) Jokes aside, not one of Big Tex's best, in my opinion. Not too crazy on the shape/design in the chest or the red star shoulder combo. Feels a little too retro for me.

Rating: 6.5/10

Credit: AP
Fire engulfs the Big Tex cowboy statue displayed at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas on Friday, Oct. 19, 2012. The iconic structure caught fire and burned this morning. (AP Photo/John McKibben)

2008-2010:

He looks like a mustard packet at the concession stand. That's all there is to say.

Rating:4/10

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2008 file photo, fair-goers walk past the Big Tex statue during the State Fair of Texas, in Dallas. State Fair of Texas officials plan to make Big Tex stronger, less flammable and more expensive in the wake of the massive statue's spectacular, fiery finish to the 2012 fair. Faulty wiring sparked the fire that burned Big Tex down to his metal skeleton during the fair's closing weekend in October 2012, fair President Errol McKoy said. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

2002:

Texas Flag shirt?!?! The Texan pride is real, and this is an all-timer.

Rating: 9.8/10

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2002 file photo, Big Tex welcomes visitors to the Texas State Fair in Dallas. Fire destroyed Big Tex on Friday, Oct. 19, leaving behind little more than the metal frame of the 52-foot-tall metal-and-fabric cowboy that is an icon of the State Fair of Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

The State Fair of Texas runs from Sept. 30 to Oct. 23. For a look at the new events coming this year, click here.

