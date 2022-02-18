Texas Paw House donating dog houses to Fix West Texas to help pets in need

Texas Paw House is donating a dog house every month to Fix West Texas to be auctioned off for their 'Pets in Needs' program, that helps cover pet funds for owners.

MIDLAND, Texas — From hardwood interior with sealed roofs to glass windows and LED porch lights, The Texas Paw House can bring dream dog houses to reality.

Alejandro Guerrero, who's self-employed with his own separate business has been enjoying this side hobby for the last couple of months.

"Me and a friend we work together," Guerrero said. "It depends on the size, most common size we offer is 4x4. When we build these we try to give ourselves an idea of what the pet would like to feel comfortable in there."

They've made a total of nearly 30 dog homes so far, for local customers and even bigger customers like, Cowboys Running Back, Ezekiel Elliott. However, now they're wanting to give their services to pets who are in need right here locally.

"We just want to help the dog community," Guerrero said. "We also want for everyone to know what Fix West Texas is about. We both care about pets. We want to raffle them to help out the dog community here in Midland and Odessa."

Every month, they will be giving dog homes to Fix West Texas to be auctioned for their 'Pets in Need' program. A program that helps meets their client's financial needs when it comes to their pets.

"Alejandro reached out to us, he saw we made a bunch of dog homes," said Fix West Texas' Vice President of Operations, Karen Patterson. "He wanted to donate a couple to us and he’s actually going to be donating one a month, ongoing so we can raffle and auction it off and then we use all those funds to help people cover part of the bill they can't cover."

It really looks like while building these homes, Alejandro has also found his new home for this new hobby. "This is just something we love to do and we enjoy it. What I enjoy the most is when I sell a house. I get to meet the owner, the owner pet and we play around and it’s something fun."