Preparations for the show are well underway and going along smoothly at the Midland Community Theater.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Summer mummers is almost here and the midland community theater is gearing up to make this year's the best that it can be.

Midland Community Theater recently filmed their Movie-ola segments for the Summer Mummers show.

“It’s an annual tradition and has been since the 22nd or 23rd time that we’ve done Mummers. So we’re hitting on movie-olas and we get together and film a black and white movie buttons up the end of the first act and beginning of the second act and so on for the second and third act.” said Ben Spencer, movie-ola and melodrama director at MCT.

It’s the 75th Anniversary Season of Summer Mummers for the MCT and they have plans to make this year’s season special.

“It’s our 75th anniversary and so we’ve been doing this for 75 seasons so we have great fundraisers, we have a historic cast that’s gonna be intermixed. We’re going to do a historic cast performance only… And we’re also performing a script that we’ve been doing. We did it on the 25th and we did it on the 50th. We’re happy to bring it back.” Spencer continued.

As to what people can expect for this year’s show.

“A good time, a good time is the best way to describe what they should expect.”