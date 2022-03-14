Volunteers at Midland Community Theatre speak about changes in Summer Mummers

The Midland Community Theatre Board of Directors met on Sunday to discuss some changes for their annual fundraiser, Summer Mummers.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Community Theatre Board of Directors met on Sunday to discuss some changes for their annual fundraiser, Summer Mummers.

"The Board of Directors felt the need to have a greater oversight and involvement in the MCT's big annual fundraiser and we also saw the opportunity to make some positive changes in the Summer Mummers," said Lisa Durgin, Secretary for the Board of Directors. "We know that change is hard, but its also exciting and a chance for us to have new things and we know that some people are going to be upset about change."

Volunteers for Summer Mummers also met today at a separate meeting about these changes.

"Because things have changed so rapidly in such a short period of time it's kind of thrown off our equilibrium." Said Elizabeth Kator, a volunteer who attended the meeting.

Jeff Neely, a 20 year volunteer and the main villain for past performances also attended the meeting.

"I only heard, this is the way it's going to be and if you don't like it, good luck, and it pretty much takes away the community involvement and ownership that all these people take so much pride in, in there." Neely said.

Committee members that are specifically with the summer mummers committee were at the volunteer meeting, but some wish other leaders came to hear them out.

"I was hoping today to see some leadership and I don't necessarily know if I saw it." Neely said.

Volunteers hope to see some resolve and answers.

"I hope everyone gets to put the fun back in fundraising, that's really what this is about." Neely said.