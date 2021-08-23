Summer Mummers to shut down for the rest of its season

MIDLAND, Texas — With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the Midland-Odessa community, Summer Mummers has decided to shut down its show for the remainder of its 73rd season.
They say there are no plans at the moment to reschedule these performances.
For people who have already purchased tickets for the show, they will have three options.
People can turn their ticket purchase into a donation to the Midland Community Theatre, receive a full refund, or receive a code in order to apply your purchase towards a 2022 Summer Mummer performance.