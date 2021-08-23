Summer Mummers to shut down for the rest of its season

There are no plans at this time to reschedule these performances for later this year.

MIDLAND, Texas — With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the Midland-Odessa community, Summer Mummers has decided to shut down its show for the remainder of its 73rd season.

They say there are no plans at the moment to reschedule these performances.

For people who have already purchased tickets for the show, they will have three options.