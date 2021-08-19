Odessa earns Music Friendly Community designation

The community will celebrate the designation Saturday at the Ector Theatre, immediately preceding the Aaron Watson concert at 7 p.m.

ODESSA, Texas — In a press release Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Odessa has been designated a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office. To earn the designation, the city had to complete a multi-step certification process.

Abbott highlighted the important impact the music industry has on the economy of Texas.

"With support from the Texas Music Office, in 2019 the Texas music industry created more than 210,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs in communities all across the Lone Star State and generated $27.3 billion in economic activity," Abbott said. "Music Friendly Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing the local music industry to spur job creation and economic growth. I congratulate Odessa on earning the Music Friendly Community designation, and I look forward to amplifying their continuing success."

In the release, Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham also expressed the city’s excitement for the news.

"We are thrilled to become the next Music Friendly certified community in Texas," Ham said. "The Texas Music Office and other Music Friendly Communities will be a great resource for professional development for our local talent, while also allowing us to import great music from around the state."

The community will celebrate the designation Saturday at the Ector Theatre, immediately preceding the Aaron Watson concert at 7 p.m. At the celebration, TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the Music Friendly designation.