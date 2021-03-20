State: Water may be unsafe at Texas site for migrant teens

The decision raised alarms about the safety of more than 400 youths detained there.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas' environmental regulator has barred most uses of the water at an oilfield camp converted into a holding center for immigrant teenagers.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on Friday ordered federal agencies to stop using water at the site for anything other than flushing toilets or washing clothes.

The decision raised alarms about the safety of more than 400 youths detained there.