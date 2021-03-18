Red Cross: Migrants in Midland are 'covered'

The Red Cross knows the community here is eager to help, but as of now, nothing is needed.

MIDLAND, Texas — Now that the shock has worn off for West Texans and our leaders that the federal government has opened a migrant facility here, the question is, how can people help?

The Red Cross is working closely with the migrant facility.

Tracy Austin, executive director of the Permian Basin Red Cross, tells us there is nothing the migrants need right now because the federal government has already taken care of it.

Austin says they have all the food and snacks they need, they got new clothes on Wednesday and they even have entertainment options like games and movies inside the facility.

But many churches in the area have already started gathering supplies, like clothes and personal hygiene products. Austin says for those donations to be on standby.

It is hard to confirm the facility does not need donations because the media has not been allowed inside and the government is not answering our requests for interviews.

As far as other philanthropies that help migrant children at the border, the Hope Border Institute in El Paso works with thousands of migrant families.