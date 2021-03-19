Questions remain on how you can help the migrant children

Many groups are coming forward to try and donate supplies for the migrant children. The Red Cross says to hold on for now.

MIDLAND, Texas — We’re starting to learn more about how you at home can help these migrant children while they are held in Midland.

However, many details are still up in the air right now.

Today we learned that FEMA met with the United Way of Midland and the Red Cross to discuss a donations process.

Here’s what we know so far. FEMA has told United Way that they will act as the liaison between local charities and the migrant facilities once those supplies and donations start coming in.

This means United Way will be in charge of distributing those items to the facility.

The Midland representative for the Red Cross, Tracy Austin, said there's nothing the migrants need right now because the federal government already has a handle on things.

There is other important information involving the children and their family. Parents and children who are separated for immigration proceedings will remain connected by having their information entered into government databases. They will also be able to communicate with each other at least twice a week regardless of whether both child and parent live in the U.S. or not.

Another question people have been asking is whether these children will be receiving an education while in the facility. The answer is most likely not because of the short time spent in these types of facilities on average. Now they can enroll in schools if they are released to an appropriate sponsor while awaiting immigration proceedings.