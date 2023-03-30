Sparklight opens applications for Charitable Giving Fund

MIDLAND, Texas — Sparklight has announced it will be opening applications for its Charitable Giving Fund.
Applications will be open from April 1-30. If you miss this round, applications will be open again in October.
501(c)(3) nonprofits are encouraged to apply for a portion of the fund $250,000 in grants.
Sparklight and other Cable One brands will give priority to nonprofits focused on education and digital literacy, hunger relief and food insecurity and community development.
For more information on how to apply you can click or tap here or email charitablegiving@cableone.biz.