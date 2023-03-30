Sparklight opens applications for Charitable Giving Fund

Nonprofits will be awarded $250,000 in grants.

MIDLAND, Texas — Sparklight has announced it will be opening applications for its Charitable Giving Fund.

Applications will be open from April 1-30. If you miss this round, applications will be open again in October.

501(c)(3) nonprofits are encouraged to apply for a portion of the fund $250,000 in grants.

Sparklight and other Cable One brands will give priority to nonprofits focused on education and digital literacy, hunger relief and food insecurity and community development.