90 affordable homes to be built in Midland

The homes are aimed at teachers, medical workers and first responders.

MIDLAND, Texas — Houses can get expensive, and with more and more people moving to our area more homes are always needed.

Now 90 affordable homes will be going up in Midland, and the target is to get people to come to our community and stay here.

"The first two phases will be forty homes and that will probably take us at least two years, and then we have a third phase of 50 homes so probably over the next four to five years we'll have 90 houses up," said Brad Bullock, Midland Community Development Corporation Board Chair.

The homes will be affordable and marketed to people who serve our community.

"Targeted specifically towards first responders, school teachers and hospital staff just to provide workforce housing," said Bullock.

These are all workers that we need in our community.

"Our organization full heartedly believes that homeownership is key to creating stability and so we want to provide affordable housing opportunities to those groups," said Bullock.

Because people that plant roots in an area are more likely to stay.

"Oftentimes we see them come into the community, get some experience under their belt and then they're gone, so we are looking to provide a rooting system where they can actually set roots in the ground and hopefully be able to keep them here for a longer period of time and hopefully permanently," said David Diaz, Executive Director for MCDC.

Which in turn helps the community as a whole.

"Having these critical industries available to us long-term helps us provide a more stabilized community," said Diaz.