Midland County Commissioner's Court votes to accept portion of drug settlement

The settlement comes from a lawsuit against chain pharmacy companies and their involvement in the opioid crisis.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Midland Commissioner's Court has accepted a massive payout from the state as part of a lawsuit against chain pharmacy companies and their involvement in the opioid crisis.

The court voted to accept their portion that has started to be distributed across the lone star state. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been handing out these settlements to different counties throughout the state.

"What we will do as a county is under the restrictions of receiving the money from the fund," said Midland County Judge Terry Johnson. "We will decide what the county what best interest would serve the county in regards to drug issues that this money would go for."