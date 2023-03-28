Safe Place of the Permian Basin holds fashion show fundraiser

Money raised from the event will go toward building new shelters, counseling and children's programs.

MIDLAND, Texas — Safe Place of the Permian Basin held one of their largest fundraisers Tuesday, the 25th annual Style Show and Luncheon.

Models came from far and wide to show off the latest in the fashion world. Everything from cute cocktail dresses to fancy hats and gowns were on display.

It was all to raise money for the center so they can help those suffering from domestic violence.

"If you're in need of the service, please call,” said President of the Safe Place board Melissa Wicker. “You can call our hotline and reach out. It only takes one phone call just to start that conversation. We know that that's sometimes the hardest part, but it's worth it to make that one phone call."

Our own Victor Lopez even helped emcee the event.

Safe Place helps survivors of domestic abuse in 15 counties find safe shelter in times of crisis.