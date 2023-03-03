Crisis Center asking for donations as it welcomes record number of abuse survivors

The Louise Wood Angel House is currently home to 57 survivors-25 adults and 32 children.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Crisis Center of West Texas is seeing a record number of domestic violence survivors being housed at its Louise Wood Angel House.

57 people are currently staying at the location, with 25 of those being adults and 32 being children.

Because of this increase in survivors being housed at the shelter, the Crisis Center is asking the public to consider donating to help support them in their time of need.

Items that the center is asking for include hygiene items, new clothing (especially comfortable items such as yoga pants), cleaning supplies or even just a monetary gift.

A wish list of items are available on the Crisis Center website , as well as a link to donate funds.

Items can be dropped off at the center's administrative office at 910-B South Grant Ave. in Odessa from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

If you have questions about items you would like to donate, you can call 432-333-2527.