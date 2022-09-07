Southern Territorial fast draw competition held in Odessa

Competitors shot six-shooter's at a target to get the fastest time

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa played host for the Southern Territorial competition, which brings in some of the quickest hands in the country.

"When people come and ask us what we're doing and we say professional gun fighters they get pretty excited about that," said Windmill Kid, Match Director for the Sothern Territorial.

The competition is for fast draw where competitors use six shooters to hit a target, while racing against the clock.

"When we start shooting this a tenth of a second is like five minutes to us." Windmill Kid said. "It's as close to a gun fight as you can get to because your competing against the guy in the lane next to you, but you're really competing against yourself because if you don't hit and you don't have a fast enough time you're going to lose."

It's not all about the competition, but also it's about remembering a different time.

"The shooting part is very cheap, we spend more money on our clothes, the old western clothes, we have to dress in the 1860's, 1870's period clothes, a lot of the woman will wear the big dresses the ballroom dresses and the corsets and all that most of the men will dress in the high waisted pants in the suspenders," Windmill Kid said.

These sharp shooters also use alias' when they're competing.

"Quickstrike is my alias so we all have to pick out an alias my wife is Black Widow I'm Quickstrike and pain and the pistol here and the upcoming shooter is going to be Lipstick Bandit," said QuickStrike.

Some of the competitors said the best part of these competitions is the company and comradery.