OPD investigates deadly crash on HWY 191

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead.

According to OPD, on Thursday around 6:07 p.m., officers and members of Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a major crash in the 12800 block of E. Highway 191.

Investigation revealed that a white 2003 Mercedes was traveling east in the inside lane.

A beige 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche, driven by 79-year-old Don Bassett, of Midland, was driving in the same direction behind the Mercedes.

Bassett failed to control his speed, causing his Chevrolet to hit the Mercedes. Both vehicles left the roadway and hit the retaining barrier.

The driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead at Medical Center Hospital. Their name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.