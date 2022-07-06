OPD asks for help identifying a suspect involved in an Aggravated Robbery incident

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for help identifying a male subject involved in an Aggravated Robbery incident on June 27.
At 9:40 p.m., Odessa Police responded to a call about an Aggravated Robbery at the Texas Big Oil Game Room located at 505 N Dixie Blvd.
The initial investigation revealed that two male subjects went into the building, while another subject was in a vehicle outside. One of the subjects used a knife to demand money from an employee, while the other male subject stood near the door. The employee handed over her purse with an undisclosed amount of money in it and both subjects left the game room and went into the waiting vehicle.
The Odessa Police Department needs help identifying the male subject that was waiting at the door . The video showing clips of the robbery is on the Odessa Police Department Facebook page.
If anyone has information, call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.