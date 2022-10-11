Senior Life Midland holds groundbreaking ceremony for new facility

The facility will allow for more meals to be served to more seniors.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Senior Life Midland held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday in celebration of their new facility.

The facility will be able to provide more meals to more seniors, and will act as a way to counteract the growing population in Midland.

“So before the renovation, Senior Life was giving 500 meals out daily, so we have seen an increase in that need with our population growth in Midland," said Capital Campaign Chair Karmen Hendrix-Bryant. "So we are excited to be able to serve even more seniors with our new facility.”

A legacy brick campaign was announced to help raise funds for the project. Bricks can have personalized text written on them and come in sizes of 8x12" or 8x24".

The building will also come with some new accommodations with the larger size.

"The kitchen is going to be the hub of the building because of course, the kitchen is the hub of every home, so it will enable us to feed more seniors," said Hendrix-Bryant. "We will have a new drop-off location for people that need to donate, make donations for the garage sale that happens every year."