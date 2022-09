Visitors can browse aisles and aisles of items at the garage sale.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Size Garage Sale will be returning to Midland this October.

This charity event will benefit Senior Life's Meals on Wheels program.

Visitors can browse aisles and aisles of items at 407 E. Scharbauer.

The sale will run from 9 a.m. 3 p.m. on Oct. 7-8, Oct. 11 and Oct. 13. Admission is free with the exception of Oct. 7, where it will be $5.