Here's how you can help keep seniors warm this winter

The community is asking for donations of winter gear such as clothes, blankets and hats.

MIDLAND, Texas — Focused Care at Hogan Park in Midland is asking for donations from the community for winter clothes as the holiday season approaches.

Any and all donations are welcome but specific items such as winter clothes, blankets and hats would be appreciated.

Life enrichment director Jayden Knapp initially asked on social media for donations and received positive responses from the community.

With 52 senior citizens in Focused Care's hospitality, a donation can serve as a morale booster.

Many have family members who don't visit them and a donation could be all they receive this holiday season.

“A lot of these people are on Medicaid, they are not able to afford things," Knapp said. "A lot of them do not have family members to see them, so it is a very important time for them to cherish these events."

If you would like to donate, you can visit Focused Care and drop the donation off at the front door of the front office.