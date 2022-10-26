Midland Soup Kitchen asking for purse donations

Anyone interested can fill a new or gently used purse with toiletries and feminine products to be donated.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry is asking for donations from the community.

Anyone who would like to give back to women in need is asked to bring a new or gently used purse that is filled with toiletries and feminine products.

These purses will be given out to women in need during the soup kitchen's Christmas meal.

The non-profit will be accepting donations from Nov. 1-Dec. 19. Community members can drop by Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.