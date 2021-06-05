Self-guided walking tours at Chinati to be offered from Thursday to Saturday weekly

The tour is approximately 1.6 miles and takes around an hour/hour and a half to finish.

MARFA, Texas — The outdoor walking tours at Chinati will be opening today, May 6, to the public on a weekly basis from Thursday to Saturday.

The times for each day on the tickets will be determined on a week-to-week basis.

The tour includes 15 untitled works by Donald Judd in concrete and visiting Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen's 'Monument to the Last Horse'.

