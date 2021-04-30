Presidio Border Patrol agents, Homeland Security Investigations disrupt stash house of 37 undocumented migrants

All individuals encountered during the search were transported to the Presidio Border Patrol Station for medical evaluation and further disposition.

PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas — Presidio Border Patrol agents and Presidio Homeland Security Investigations disrupted stash house operations in Presidio on Thursday.

It occurred during a search of a suspected stash house in Presidio.

Upon arrival at the stash house, two individuals were observed running away from the front of the house. Agents were able to apprehend the fleeing individuals and continued to perform a search of the residence.

Inside the house agents were able to identify 37 undocumented people, including three unaccompanied non-citizen children.

“The cooperation between Big Bend Sector agents and our partners at HSI continue to have a great effect on the criminal element of smuggling organizations,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin. “Multiple individuals were rescued from harsh conditions of overcrowding.”