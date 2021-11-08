Santa Claus to visit Music City Mall by helicopter

There will be bounce houses, cookies and cocoa, balloon animals and more while children wait for Santa to arrive.

ODESSA, Texas — Santa Claus will be visiting the Permian Basin ahead of the Christmas season.

Children are invited to swing by the parking lot of the Music City Mall starting at 9 a.m. on November 20 to wait for Santa.

There will be bounce houses, cookies and cocoa, balloon animals and more.

Santa is scheduled to arrive in the north parking lot at around 10:30 a.m.

After Santa's visit, there will be a live rollerskate show at the new skate rink.

The LA Roller Girls will also be presenting a free learn to skate at 5 p.m. that same day.