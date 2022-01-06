Ranger Ron retires from Texas Parks and Wildlife role

Ranger Ron came to Big Spring in 1992 after living in College Station and Northern California previously. He has stayed ever since and has appreciated all the time he was able to spend running the park.

"The support of the community to keep this under the auspices of the state was huge," Alton said when talking about one of the times the state tried to close the State Park. "Not just about the park closing, just period for the park. The support of the community has been huge. I see that in other areas too. So this town, I have really enjoyed."