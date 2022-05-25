Big Spring boutique sending flowers to Uvalde families

The flowers will go to those who lost loved ones in Tuesday's shooting.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Inspirations Floral Boutique posted on Facebook it would be sending flowers to Uvalde.

The Big Spring flower shop said flowers are being sent to the families who lost a loved one in Tuesday's shooting.

These flowers will include a special message from Big Spring to express their sympathy.

"Here we like to reach out to other communities and let them know they aren't alone and that we are here to help in any way even if it is just sending flowers their way. It's the least we can do for another community," said Tana Higgenbotham, owner of Inspirations Floral Botique.

In the Facebook post, the boutique included a prayer for those affected by the shooting.

Please pray with us,

With heavy hearts we pray for Peace and comfort for everyone involved. We pray for God to wrap his hands around every parent who has lost their child and to heal the wounded. We pray for the family of the teacher who lost their life protecting those children.

We ask God to guide the authorities as they begin to unravel the scene of the unthinkable.

We pray for this community as it has been struck with unfathomable circumstances.

-Amen