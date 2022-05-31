x
Former Big Spring Fire Chief passes away

Brian Jensen served 12 years as the Big Spring Fire Chief and worked at the department for 23 years in total.
Credit: Big Spring Fire Department

BIG SPRING, Texas — Former Big Spring Fire Chief Brian Jensen passed away on May 24. 

Jensen was part of the Big Spring Fire Department for 23 years and served as the Fire Chief for 12 years until his retirement back in 2012. 

Jensen died after his 25-month fight with glioblastoma. Jensen was known for his strong leadership skills and his ability to work with others. He also had a great sense of humor according to the Big Spring Fire Department. 

The memorial service will take place this weekend in Jensen's hometown of Denton. For those who want more information about the service, people can go to the Big Spring Fire Department Facebook page. 

