Former Big Spring Fire Chief passes away

BIG SPRING, Texas — Former Big Spring Fire Chief Brian Jensen passed away on May 24.

Jensen died after his 25-month fight with glioblastoma. Jensen was known for his strong leadership skills and his ability to work with others. He also had a great sense of humor according to the Big Spring Fire Department.