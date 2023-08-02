Presidio County Sheriff's Office confiscates drugs and weapons during traffic stop

Deputies found six grams of cocaine, two AR-15 rifles, four 30 round magazines, and about 400 rounds of .223 ammunition in the vehicle.

PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas — The Presidio County Sheriff's Office confiscated multiple guns and drugs from a vehicle during a traffic stop at 9:00 a.m. on August 1.

Deputies stopped the vehicle and with the assistance from the US Border Patrol, found two AR-15 rifles, four 30 round magazines, about 400 rounds of .223 ammunition in the vehicle and six grams of cocaine.

Two people were inside the vehicle. The husband, the driver, had a previous conviction back in March 2021 for human smuggling and was released on probation after two years in prison. The wife, the passenger, also had previous convictions, but in Wyoming where she had been harboring undocumented individuals. She was also on probation.

The sheriff's office Facebook page also said that they believed based on statements and the origins of the weapons that the weapons were smuggled in from Mexico.

The driver of the vehicle was charged with Possession of a Substance and was placed into Presidio County Jail.