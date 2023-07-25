Presidio County woman pleads guilty to drug trafficking charge

Cherakee Lee Perez, 33, was caught attempting to cross the Texas-Mexico border with several kilograms of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

ALPINE, Texas — A Presidio County woman is facing a possible life sentence after pleading guilty in federal court Tuesday to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

According to court documents, Cherakee Lee Perez, 33, lied about having drugs during a Customs and Border Patrol vehicle inspection at the Presidio Port of Entry from Mexico into the U.S.

A CBP dog discovered more than three dozen packages hidden in the vehicle.

29 of those packages contained approximately 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, and 13 more contained seven kilograms of fentanyl.

Perez now faces a sentence of 10 years to life in prison. She is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 23.