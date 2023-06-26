1 killed, 4 injured in Ward County crash

The wreck happened on SH 18 and FM 1776 on Sunday afternoon.

WARD COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the drivers in a deadly crash in Ward County on Sunday afternoon.

Preliminary information revealed that Anna Gabriela Galindo, 35, of Presidio, was stopped at a stop sign on FM 1776 in a 2015 Nissan Sentra, intending to turn north onto SH 18. She had 3 minors in the car with her.

Juanita Acosta Brandenburg, 52, of Grandfalls, was driving a 2018 Toyota 4Runner southbound on SH 18, approaching the intersection with FM 1776.

Galindo failed to yield the right of way and entered the intersection, crashing into Brandenburg.

Galindo was pronounced dead at the scene. Brandenburg and the three minors were taken to Ward Memorial Hospital in stable condition.