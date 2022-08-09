Presidio County Sheriff's Deputies investigate deceased body found in front of a house garage

Deputies said no signs of foul play were found while investigating the death.

PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas — Presidio County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a dead body found in front of a house garage in Presidio on August 8.

Deputies responded to a call around 8:45 a.m. from a local resident who found the body near his house. The homeowner was away for the weekend and found the body once he returned home.

At this time, Deputies have found no signs of foul play while investigating the death. Documents from Mexico have helped the sheriff's office identify the 39-year-old individual. An autopsy was ordered by Presidio County Justice of Peace Juanita Bishop.