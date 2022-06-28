Local law enforcement stresses importance of stopping human smuggling

"The people that are doing this generally have no regard for human life other than their own."

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — In the wake of over 50 migrants dying due to heat-related illness inside a semitruck in San Antonio, law enforcement is stressing the dangers of human smuggling more than ever.

"San Antonio was horrific, I can't imagine dying in a manner of such they can't get out of, it's a very sad situation," said Ector County Sheriff, Mike Griffis.

Local departments all across West Texas have seen migrants packed into small places like cars and homes.

"We have assisted border patrol a few times, on some stash houses here in the local area, in one incident we did assist in the apprehension of 33 individuals in one small house, 22 in another," said Sheriff Griffis.

Midland and Odessa are just a few hours from the border, while places like Brewster County and Presidio are even closer.

"The point in which we're located is kind of a distribution point for narcotics, human trafficking such as that," said Griffis.

The sheriff believes the people at the head of these operations generally don't care about the well being of who they are transporting.

"The people that are doing this generally have no regard for human life other than their own and they're doing it for the almighty dollar, no regard for the individuals that they're taking the money from to get them over here," said Griffis.

"Obviously the individual who was driving that truck had no regard for those people in the back of that truck, didn't care one bit about them, all they cared about was themselves," Griffis continued.

Local law enforcement is doing what they can to stop those people and stop senseless deaths.

"The more individuals we can stop, pickup, arrest, put in prison, hopefully for a good long healthy prison sentence and help stop this stuff and help, like what happened in San Antonio," said Griffis.