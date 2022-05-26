Presidio County Sheriff's Office arrest suspect involved in human smuggling incident

The driver attempted to drive away from multiple law enforcement agencies before losing control of the wheel and rolling over off the roadway.

PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas — The Presidio County Sheriff's Office arrested a driver on May 25 for his involvement in a human smuggling incident.

After failing to stop at a Border Patrol checkpoint, the driver made his way back to Presidio to avoid law enforcement agencies.

PCSO, with the assistance of other local agencies and the U.S. Border Patrol, attempted to stop the vehicle multiple ways. Some of those tactics were setting up spikes on the highway, shooting the tires and using a pit maneuver.

The driver eventually lost control of the wheel and rolled over off the roadway. The vehicle had four undocumented migrants in it that were detained by Border Patrol agents.

The driver of the vehicle will be facing charges of Human Smuggling, Evading Arrest and Deadly Conduct towards Law Enforcement.