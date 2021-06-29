Presidio County Sheriff's Deputies find deceased body in washed away vehicle

The 55-year-old male was found in his Black 2015 Jeep near Alamito Creek crossing South of Dollar General

MARFA, Texas — A 55-year-old male's body was found at 5:00 a.m. this morning by Presidio County Sheriff Deputies.

The 2015 Black Jeep was washed away last night and was caught in Alamito Creek crossing South of Dollar General.

The deputies had help from the Marfa Police Department, Marfa Fire Department and U.S. Border Patrol team who are still on the scene this morning attempting to recover the vehicle and deceased individuals.

The identity of the individual is still unknown and next of kin will be notified soon.

There is also a second vehicle that has apparently been washed away in the same area according to the Presidio County Sheriff's Office.