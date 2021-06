Over the next three days, there will be Blood Drives held in Marfa, Presidio and Alpine.

PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas — The U.S. Border Patrol will sponsor Blood Drives in Marfa, Presidio and Alpine.

Masks will be required at the drives.

-On Wednesday, June 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the drive will be in Marfa.

-On Thursday, June 10 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., the drive will be in Presidio.

-On Friday, June 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the drive will be in Alpine.