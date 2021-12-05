Joe James Hair Salon and Spa surprised the nurses at Tripple C Home Health with gifts and free salon services

The staff at Joe James Salon showered a group of nurses at Tripple C Home Health with food, appreciation and free salon service.

MIDLAND, Texas — For Nurses week, Joe James Hair Salon and Spa wanted to show their appreciation for all the hard work nurses at Tripple C Home Health have been doing.

Salon owner, Daila Guss, says, "it's really a small gesture compared to what they do everyday. I'm just grateful that they're here and they're excited and they're getting honored because everybody needs to be at some point, especially when they work as heard as they do."

The salon closed for the day so the nurses could be surprised with food and whatever salon service they wanted. They were also given gift cards for them to use for the future.

"I want them to just enjoy today have some mimosas, get their hair done and styled, maybe a mini facial, a spray tan, a wax. Whatever they have time for today and they can redeem gift cards later."

For the owner of Tripple C, Jessica Rivas just wanted to express her gratitude towards her employees.

"We surprised them with both breakfast and coming over here to Joe James. They didn't know anything, it was exciting for us to be able to do this," says Rivas.

Alex Ramirez is a registered nurse at Tripple C and was thrilled, "it was a big surprise we thought we were coming in for something small that we do every Tuesday and he said pack your stuff up we're going,"

Ramirez goes on to say, "it was a wonderful surprise, it was nice."

For some of the nurses, this surprise meant the world to them.

"It's the first time in 16 years, I've felt honored as a nurse by any employer," says Gary Goodman, Nurse and Head of Marketing at Tripple C.