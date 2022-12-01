City of Midland to replace pipeline at Hogan Park

The project will begin in December and is expected to wrap up the first week of June.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is warning the public about a pipeline replacement project at Hogan Park beginning in December.

While the project is ongoing, there will be some road closures needed and some baseball field usage will be impacted.

According to the city, Centurion Pipeline will start the removal of old pipes at the beginning of December.

Polylines will be installed starting mid-January to mid-February, and crude lines will be put in sometime late April.

Several baseball fields in the southwest corner of the park may be unavailable because of this work.

At times, Redfern Parkway will be closed to thru traffic during the project.

East parking for the baseball fields can be accessed from Lamesa Road.

The city says Sibley Circle Parkway will remain open during the duration of the project.