New Cotton Flat Bridge project to begin on September 26

The project will cost $68.5 Million and a BUILD grant of $25 Million will pay for portion of the project. The first phase of the project will consist of working on the service roads on either side of Cotton Flat Road. A concrete barrier will also separate traffic from workers widening the road to the inside. The service roads will also be down to one lane in each direction. The North service road will be one way going westbound, while the South service road will be one way going eastbound.