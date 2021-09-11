Permian Basin sees first COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11

"The eligible age was 12 and above and they've moved that number to five plus."

MIDLAND, Texas — The CDC has recommended the COVID-19 vaccine to a wider range of the population, children ages five to eleven.

"The eligible age was 12 and above and they've moved that number to five plus," said Stephen Bowerman, Senior Vice President of Midland Health.

Local hospitals, pharmacies and school districts are providing the vaccine for children.

In Midland, Midland Health put on their first clinic for children and there was a pretty good turnout.

"We did 82 doses yesterday in conjunction with the Community Children's Clinic, so 82 is a good number to start out with for that pediatric population," said Bowerman.

Last Tuesday the CDC released a statement saying in part, "CDC now expands vaccine recommendations to about 28 million children in the United States in this age group and allows providers to begin vaccinating them as soon as possible."

In Odessa at Medical Center Hospital they are working to provide more vaccinations for that age group, hoping to finalize a plan by Thursday.

When it comes down to it, it depends on how in demand the vaccine is.

"As the need ramps up, or the demand for that age group our work with the clinic will ramp up we'll be able to provide more," said Bowerman.