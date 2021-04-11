Midland Health partners with Community Children's Clinic for COVID-19 vaccines

Children age 5 to 11 will be able to receive the vaccine via appointment at the clinic.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Health and Community Children's Clinic are partnering up to offer COVID-19 vaccines to children age 5 to 11 following the FDA and CDC's emergency authorization.

Clinics will be held Monday afternoons at 1101 E. Front Street. Appointments are required, no walk-ins will be accepted.

Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and complete registration and pre-screening forms should be brought in at the time of the appointment.