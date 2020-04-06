PECOS, Texas — The City of Pecos will soon be home to a new veteran memorial.
The Pecos Veterans Memorial recently had its turf finished, including a 240 square foot American Flag.
When finished, the memorial will also feature a plane replica that will soon be installed.
The Town of Pecos City posted a video showing off the new turf and the memorial as a whole.
