PECOS, Texas — The City of Pecos will soon be home to a new veteran memorial.

The Pecos Veterans Memorial recently had its turf finished, including a 240 square foot American Flag.

When finished, the memorial will also feature a plane replica that will soon be installed.

The Town of Pecos City posted a video showing off the new turf and the memorial as a whole.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Pecos Police Department holds flag folding ceremony via Facebook live

Suspect in Pecos double murder taken into custody by US Border Patrol

Pecos creates 'Kudos' system to highlight city employees