PECOS, Texas — May 10-17 marks National Police Memorial Week.

While many police departments are unable to hold the usual ceremonies honoring the fallen officers, some are finding ways to do it virtually.

The Pecos Police Department live streamed the traditional folding of the American flag on Facebook Wednesday.

Officers also presented a wreath at the department's memorial.

You can watch the recording of the livestream event on its Facebook page.

